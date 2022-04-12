Detectives Arrest Man Who Shot Dog In Jupiter

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, on Tuesday April 12, 2022, Benjamine Brown surrendered without incident. Boots sustained a broken jaw and multiple lost teeth, however, he is recovering well, and will be adopted once he is fully healed.

JUPITER, FL – On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigating the shooting of a dog in Jupiter. When deputies arrived they located a chocolate lab mix named Boots suffering from a gunshot wound to the snout. Further investigation led detectives to a suspect, 19 year-old Benjamine Brown, who shot Boots.

An image of the weapon involved provided when authorities released the information on Brown’s recent arrest.

Brown has been transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to be processed for the shooting.