At Least 13 Injured in Brooklyn Subway Shooting, Undetonated Devices Found; Gasmask-Wearing Suspect at Large

At least 13 people were injured – with five currently confirmed to have been shot – by a suspect who reportedly was approximately 5 feet 5 inches in height and weighing approximately 180 pounds, wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest, police say.

BROOKLYN, NY – Police confirm that multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn, NY subway station Tuesday morning by a suspect who is reportedly still at large; in addition, several suspicious packages – described by authorities as “undetonated devices” were discovered in the subway station as well.

The incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday – during the height of the morning commute – at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.

Authorities say that the suspect might have thrown a smoke bomb or other similar device that detonated before opening fire; following the shootings, the suspect is said to have fled the scene and is currently at large.

The degree of the injuries of the shot individuals is not yet currently known, although multiple pictures have appeared on social media depicting the scene of the incident, with several victims shown lying on the blood-covered subway platform. In addition, bystander video depicts passengers fleeing from a smoke-filled subway car, with some helping injured people out and lying them down on the platform. A second gruesome video shows several injured victims lying in pools of blood.

Brooklyn #Subway Shooting. pic.twitter.com/XeH0DrdD9s — Isaac Abraham (@IsaacAb13111035) April 12, 2022 🚨 Breaking: 6 reportedly injured in possible shooting at Sunset Park subway station in Brooklyn, New York.



Explosives devices were also found according to NYPD. pic.twitter.com/kHm8ooYNS8 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 12, 2022

The New York Fire Department said that it responded to a call for smoke at the station and found multiple gunshot victims. Officials also say that multiple “undetonated devices” were discovered at the scene, although further details have not yet been provided.

Local schools have been placed on lockdown, and the New York Police Department, who is currently investigating the incident, has warned residents to avoid the area and to expect emergency vehicles and delays.