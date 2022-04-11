Texas Announces Plan to Bus Illegal Aliens to D.C., “Dares” Biden Admin to Put Up Legal Fight

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Republican Governor Greg Abbott said he will begin bussing illegal migrants from his state to Washington, D.C., a potential violation of federal laws that he says is necessary in order to protect Texas residents amid the ongoing crisis at the southern border. File photo: Carrington Tatum, Shutter Stock, licensed.

AUSTIN, TX – The Biden Administration may be gearing up for a legal battle with Texas following the announcement of Republican Governor Greg Abbott of his intention to begin bussing illegal migrants from his state to Washington, D.C., a potential violation of federal laws that he says is necessary in order to protect Texas residents amid the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a Republican, acknowledged that the move to transport detained migrants – who could not be forced, but would have to volunteer to go – to the nation’s capital would run against a 2012 Supreme Court decision that disallows states from creating their own policies on immigration.

However, Paxton cited the growing conservative majority in the Supreme Court as a potential deciding factor if they were to revisit their 2012 ruling, and “dared” the Biden Admin on Saturday to raise a legal challenge to Abbott’s plan to effectively dump the problem of illegal immigration on Biden’s front lawn.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

“I think that was wrongly decided,” Paxton said of the ruling in 2012’s Arizona vs. the United States. “So I’d encourage the governor to force people to be sent out of our state and make the federal government sue us [and] take that back to the U.S Supreme Court. I’m daring them to follow federal law. But if they’re not going to, why should the governor not be able to protect his state?”

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Abbott had announced last week that he would round up the detained migrants in his state and send them to Washington D.C. via charter buses in response to Biden’s decision to end the Title 42 public health emergency as of May 23, a move that has Republicans – and even a number of Democrats – crying foul amid continued record-breaking numbers of migrant encounters creating hazards for states on the U.S. southern border, Texas especially.

Title 42 is a clause of the 1944 Public Health Services Law that the Trump Administration began using in March 2020 to rapidly expel migrants from the United States during the pandemic due to possible “introduction of communicable diseases.”

However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blew off Abbott’s threat, claiming that the Texas Governor is merely thumping his chest to gain publicity because he lacks the legal standing to transport migrants to D.C.