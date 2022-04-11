Detectives Seeking To ID Suspects Wanted For $2,000 Theft from Walmart in Greenacres

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate two suspects who they say stole merchandise from a local Walmart. According to authorities, two unknown males entered Walmart and helped themselves to over $2.000 worth of Cricut and KitchAide products. Upon exiting the store the suspects were seen entering a gold Cadillac XTS.

This incident occurred on March 24, 2022 at the Walmart located in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Blvd, in Greenacres.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.