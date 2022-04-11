DeLand Area Man Charged With Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment In Two Separate Incidents

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Eric Sirmans, 49, was arrested Friday after the women each described in detail two recent incidents of sexual battery inside Sirmans’ residence near DeLand.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A DeLand man is charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment after two women came forward to report he raped them at his apartment. According to authorities, Eric Sirmans, 49, was arrested Friday after the women each described in detail two recent incidents of sexual battery inside Sirmans’ residence at 302 S. Spring Garden Avenue, the Arlington Square Apartments near DeLand.

In one case, the victim told detectives she was taking a nap at the apartment Friday and woke up to Sirmans sexually battering her. As detectives were conducting interviews and investigating the case, they learned of a second potential victim, who then disclosed that Sirmans had forced her down and sexually battered her Wednesday in the same apartment.

Sirmans, who appeared to be under heavy influence of narcotics, told detectives the acts were consensual. Others interviewed disclosed concerns about his past behavior, and prior statements he’d made about taking advantage of women.

Sirmans was previously the subject of a call at the apartment complex in February, when a woman told deputies a neighbor told her he saw Sirmans masturbating at her front window around 2 a.m.

Anyone who has information about a previous incident involving Sirmans is asked to contact Volusia Sheriff’s detectives at 386-943-7866, on the 24/7 non-emergency line at 386-248-1777, or at 911 in an emergency.

Sirmans remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with $200,000 bond on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of false imprisonment.