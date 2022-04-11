“Congress Makes Law, Not POTUS” Says Rep. Massie Over Biden’s Upcoming “Ghost Gun” Executive Order

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Biden’s Executive Order will effectively ban privately-made guns without serial numbers by reclassifying gun kits to qualify as firearms under the Gun Control Act; manufacturers of such firearm kits will be required to be licensed and include serial numbers on the kits, and commercial sellers will be mandated to run background checks before selling them. File photo: Atlantist Studio, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the announcement of President Joe Biden’s upcoming Executive Order on “ghost guns,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and advocates for the Second Amendment have been speaking out regarding their opposition to the measure, claiming that it is unconstitutional.

However, Rep. Massie pushed back against Biden’s upcoming order, tweeting on Sunday his claim that it is a direct violation of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and lambasted the President for allegedly attempting to bypass Congress’ lawmaking authority.

The Constitution does not authorize the federal government to prevent you from making your own firearm. This a fact that has been recognized for 200+ years. Also, Article 1, Section 1 (literally the first operative sentence in the Constitution) says Congress makes law, not POTUS! pic.twitter.com/vTFRvKYTVi — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 11, 2022

“The Constitution does not authorize the federal government to prevent you from making your own firearm,” Massie said. “This a fact that has been recognized for 200+ years. Also, Article 1, Section 1 (literally the first operative sentence in the Constitution) says Congress makes law, not POTUS!”

The National Rifle Association’s managing director of public affairs, Andrew Arulanandam, said on Monday that increased support for law enforcement would help to curb crime in the country, as opposed to increasing gun control measures.

“An administration that’s truly sincere and resolute about curbing violent crime rates would do one thing: take violent criminals off the streets immediately,” he said. “Yet, the Biden administration allows these criminals who kill and maim with callous and reckless abandon, again and again, to roam the streets of Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and other cities large and small across our country without fear of prosecution and punishment.”

However, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) issued a statement Sunday, indicating his support for Biden’s impending Executive Order, citing the potential dangers posed by unregulated forearms.

“It’s high time for a ghost gun exorcism before the proliferation peaks and before more people get hurt — or worse,” he said. “My message is a simple one: No more waiting on these proposed federal rules.” Ghost guns are “too easy to build, too hard to trace and too dangerous to ignore.”

Biden plans to hold a press conference in the White House’s Rose Garden on Monday to address his upcoming Executive Order.