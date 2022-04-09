CrimeLocalSociety

Former Palm Beach County Camp Counselor Under Investigation For Possession of Child Pornography

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, 25 year old Isaac Gabriel Yunes, of Boca Raton, is being investigated for the possession of obscene material, 10 or more of child pornography images and destroying evidence, alter destroy or conceal.

BOCA RATON, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating 25 year old Isaac Gabriel Yunes, of Boca Raton, on over 30 counts of child pornography. According to authorities, detectives learned that Isaac was a camp counselor at the Palm Beach County YMCA from 2017 – 2019. 

Charges include possession of obscene material, 10 or more of child pornography images and destroying evidence; attempt to alter destroy or conceal. Yunes was arrested on Friday, April 8, 2022, at approximately 2pm in the afternoon and transported to the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Isaac Gabriel Yunes to contact Detective Emma Borrows at 561-688-4080.





