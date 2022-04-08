Detectives Seeking Brazen Suspect Who Shot Chocolate Lab Mix In Unincorporated Jupiter

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

JUPITER, FL – On Saturday, April 2, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting of a dog at Kennedy Estates Park located in the 6800 block of Booker T. Blvd in Jupiter. Upon arrival deputies located a male dog, chocolate lab mix, approximately one year old, weighing 45lbs, named Boots suffering from a gunshot wound to the snout.

Deputies learned that a four door Honda Accord (sports model) vehicle occupied by an unknown white male, unknown white female, and a black male drove into the park. A black male exited the vehicle with a black firearm in his hand, he approached the loose dog and fired a round into the snout of the dog. After shooting the dog, the suspect entered the Honda Accord and fled towards Indiantown Road.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 ft. tall, thin build, having short dreadlocked hair with red highlighted tips, and wearing black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants.

Boots suffered a fractured lower right jaw bone causing several of this teeth to be knocked out. He was taken to an emergency vet and is currently recovering.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.