Whistleblower Hiding In Switzerland About To Drop 450GB of “Deleted” Data from Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” – Includes 80,000 Images

While in hiding in Zurich, Jack Maxey– who had previously been a co-host on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast – has reportedly been working with computer experts to mine the laptop’s hard-drive in order to uncover any hidden or deleted data.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jack Maxey, the whistleblower who handed over Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell” to government officials and news organizations has stated he is currently in possession of an additional 450 gigabytes of deleted material belonging to President Joe Biden’s troubled son, including 80,000 pictures and videos.

Maxey recently left the United States for Zurich, Switzerland, with his stated reason being that he is afraid the Biden Administration may retaliate against him for disseminating Hunter’s personal data files, causing him no small degree of public and legal scrutiny.

Hunter Biden’s laptop, left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019 and later seized by the FBI after it was revealed there was potential compromising information on it, has driven calls for investigations into the troubled son of President Joe Biden and his alleged illicit business dealings with foreign governments and businesses.

The owner of the repair shop, John Mac Isaac, gave a copy of the laptop’s hard-dive to former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who then passed it on to Maxey; from there, Maxey is said to have distributed it to the Daily Mail, Washington Post, New York Times, and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley.

“I came here so that we could do a forensic examination of Hunter’s laptop safely in a country that still respects human liberty and the ideals of liberal democratic principles,” Maxey said, who claims that he had been threatened by government officials while in the United States. “I do not believe this would have been possible inside the United States. We had numerous attempts on us from trying to do things like this there.”

Maxey claims to have thus far unearthed “450 gigabytes of deleted material” from the laptop’s hard-drive, including 80,000 images and videos and over 120,000 archived emails, which he said he will make publicly available online in a searchable database soon.

Currently, it has not been revealed what exactly these purportedly new files contain.

The New York Times – which had previously discredited the laptop as “Russian disinformation” – recently admitted that the data recovered from it was indeed legitimate while reporting on federal prosecutors utilizing it as evidence in a case against Hunter Biden that alleges tax fraud, money laundering and illegal foreign lobbying.