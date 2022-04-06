Several Firearms Removed From Port Charlotte Home After Shooting Investigation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Several neighbors reported hearing shots fired just after 1 am within a Port Charlotte neighborhood. Homeowners in the area of Glendale Avenue called 911 to report that they could hear a man screaming while he ran between homes in the area. When deputies arrived, they located Ralph A. Marok, 58, who appeared irrational and was transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, detectives located a total of 19 shell casings between the two homes and several vehicles struck by gunfire. The casings were a mixture of .40 and .45 caliber and two handguns were located discarded in the yard of two different homes on Glendale Avenue. The homes hit were occupied, with one bullet striking the bedroom window where a neighbor was sleeping. No one was injured during the incident.

After medical clearance, Marok was transported to the Charlotte County Jail. Several firearms have been removed from Marok’s home as the criminal investigation continues. Marok was charged with shooting throwing into vehicle or dwelling and criminal mischief under $200 in damage.