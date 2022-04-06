CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Looking To ID Hit-And-Run Driver Of Black Dodge Ram Pickup Truck With Large White Sticker On Center Back Window

By Jessica Mcfadyen
The vehicle is identified as a black 2009 to current year black Dodge Ram regular cab pickup truck with fog lights. There is a large white sticker on center back window of the vehicle.

LAKE WORTH, FL – On Saturday, March 12th, 2022, a vehicle collision took place at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dixie Highway, within the city of Lake Worth Beach. According to authorities, the vehicle failed to remain on scene of the collision, where the pedestrian was killed.

Anyone with knowledge of the crash or vehicle should contact PBC Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

