New York City Mayor Seeks To Reverse Population Decline By Luring Gay Florida Residents With Rainbow Billboards

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ ad campaign takes the form of digital billboards displaying taglines such as “People Say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ isn’t one of them,” with the words “Don’t Say Gay” written in a rainbow-colored font, a symbol of the LGBTQ community.

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of a new ad campaign targeting Florida’s LGBTQ community, inviting them to move to New York amid the passing of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law that prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida public schools in grades kindergarten through third grade.

Adams’ ad campaign takes the form of digital billboards displaying taglines such as “People Say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ isn’t one of them,” with the words “Don’t Say Gay” written in a rainbow-colored font, a symbol of the LGBTQ community.

In a press conference at City Hall, Adams noted that the ad campaign – which is privately funded, and not utilizing taxpayer dollars – will last for eight weeks and the billboards will be located in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

“We are going to loudly show our support, to say to those who are living in Florida, ‘Listen, we want you here in New York. Want you right here in New York City,’” Adams, a Democrat, said. “It’s more than just saying that. It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and women of LGBTQ-plus community, and state that we are in unison with you and your right to have a self-identification, your right to live the lifestyle, live the life that you choose to live, without any form of harassment.”

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Adams stated that the ad campaign is expected to generate approximately five million views.

Mayor Eric Adams wants Gay Floridians to move to New York https://t.co/mBFtQlzeNv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2022 NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) calls the "Don't Say Gay" bill "political showmanship."



His pitch to Florida's LGBTQ+ community? "Listen, we want you here in New York!" pic.twitter.com/1l5A0087PQ — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2022

Reports indicate that part of the reason for Adams’ attempt to woo the LGBTQ community to relocate from Florida is to reverse the current trend of scores of NYC inhabitants fleeing the city’s skyrocketing crime and taxes for the Sunshine State, which has comparatively much lower taxes and much higher safety standards.

One week ago, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law, which states “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Some Florida residents have been critical of the legislation, labeling it the “Don’t Say Gay” law and claiming that it is discriminatory against the LGBTQ community, including the Walt Disney Company.