Family of Slain Rapper Horrifyingly Displays His Dead Body on Stage at Popular D.C. Nightclub “Memorial Service”

By Christopher Boyle
Markelle Morrow – AKA Goonew, 24, was fatally shot on March 18 in a parking lot in District Heights, Maryland; his “memorial service” at the Bliss Nightclub took place Sunday.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A slain Maryland rapper has been the subject of a viral video after his family held a horrifying “home-going” celebration for him in a Washington D.C. nightclub on Sunday.

The video shows the embalmed body of Markelle Morrow – AKA Goonew – propped up in a standing position while wearing designer clothes and a crown on his head on the stage at Bliss Nightclub; his motionless body stood in sharp and disturbing contrast to the revelers drinking and partying around his remains.

Morrow, 24, was fatally shot on March 18 in a parking lot in District Heights, Maryland; his “memorial service” at the Bliss Nightclub took place Sunday.

After numerous questions and comments about their decision to host such a bizarre send-off to the late rapper, representatives of Bliss issued a statement via their Twitter account.

Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends and fans,” the statement read. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

Reports indicate that the memorial service – dubbed “The Final Show” – had a $40 cover fee to enter.

Under the stage name Goonew, Morrow released 10 rap music projects between 2018 and 2021, including the songsStain,” “No Diss,” andHoodrich.”

The Prince George’s County Police Department is still investigating Morrow’s murder, but they currently have not identified any suspects; authorities are currently offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the crime.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

