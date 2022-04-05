CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Body Found Floating In Intracoastal Waterway Between Port Of Palm Beach And Peanut Island

By Jessica Mcfadyen
body
According to authorities, the PBSO marine unit responded to an adult male body found floating in the intracoastal waterway between the Port of Palm Beach and Peanut Island. 
RIVIERA BEACH, FL – Shortly before 4:00 pm, today, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the marine unit responded to an adult male body found floating in the intracoastal waterway between the Port of Palm Beach and Peanut Island. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating what appears to be an accidental drowning. An autopsy will be performed to determine the actual cause of death. According to authorities, att this time, no foul play is suspected.

