Detectives Investigating Body Found Floating In Intracoastal Waterway Between Port Of Palm Beach And Peanut Island

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, the PBSO marine unit responded to an adult male body found floating in the intracoastal waterway between the Port of Palm Beach and Peanut Island.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

RIVIERA BEACH, FL – Shortly before 4:00 pm, today, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the marine unit responded to an adult male body found floating in the intracoastal waterway between the Port of Palm Beach and Peanut Island.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating what appears to be an accidental drowning. An autopsy will be performed to determine the actual cause of death. According to authorities, att this time, no foul play is suspected.