Dash Cam Video Captures Charlotte County Deputies Rescue Man Trapped Inside Burning Vehicle In Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A man is alive today thanks to the heroic actions of two Charlotte County deputies. According to authorities, early Saturday morning, deputies arrived on the scene of a vehicle accident where a man was trapped inside his burning vehicle. Neighbors inside the Riverwood community were alerted by the loud crash and called 911. The callers described the flames as being five feet high and heard a man screaming for help.

When deputies Parrish and Vasquez ran to the victim, they found his seatbelt caught around his neck and upper body. The heat from the flames were described as unbearable which made it difficult for them to remain close to the victim for long periods of time. In dash cam video Parrish and Vasquez are shown extinguishing the flames to gain access to the man. Utilizing a pocketknife, the man was freed and pulled to safety with the help of a Good Samaritan.

“You truly never know what the night will hold,” says Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder,” he adds.

Charlotte County Fire/EMS arrived on scene to provide medical care and transported the victim to a nearby Trauma Unit. The victim is still in critical condition but expected to survive.