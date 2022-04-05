CrimeLocalSociety

Dash Cam Video Captures Charlotte County Deputies Rescue Man Trapped Inside Burning Vehicle In Port Charlotte

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

In dash cam video Parrish and Vasquez are shown extinguishing the flames to gain access to the man. Utilizing a pocketknife, the man was freed and pulled to safety with the help of a Good Samaritan.
In dash cam video Parrish and Vasquez are shown extinguishing the flames to gain access to the man. Utilizing a pocketknife, the man was freed and pulled to safety with the help of a Good Samaritan.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A man is alive today thanks to the heroic actions of two Charlotte County deputies. According to authorities, early Saturday morning, deputies arrived on the scene of a vehicle accident where a man was trapped inside his burning vehicle. Neighbors inside the Riverwood community were alerted by the loud crash and called 911. The callers described the flames as being five feet high and heard a man screaming for help.

When deputies Parrish and Vasquez ran to the victim, they found his seatbelt caught around his neck and upper body. The heat from the flames were described as unbearable which made it difficult for them to remain close to the victim for long periods of time. In dash cam video Parrish and Vasquez are shown extinguishing the flames to gain access to the man. Utilizing a pocketknife, the man was freed and pulled to safety with the help of a Good Samaritan.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

“You truly never know what the night will hold,” says Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder,” he adds.

Parrish
Parrish
Vasquez
Vasquez
FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Charlotte County Fire/EMS arrived on scene to provide medical care and transported the victim to a nearby Trauma Unit. The victim is still in critical condition but expected to survive.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COPS: Convicted Felon Shows Up A Childs Miami Swimming Class…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Champions of Conformity, Enemies of Free Speech

Peter Lemiska

West Palm Beach Man Charged With Homicide In Early Morning…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,760