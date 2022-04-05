WATCH: College Degree Not Necessary For Success, Career Coach Says; Encouraging People To Consider Trade Or Technical School Instead

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Ken Coleman of Ramsey Solutions was recently interviewed by Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, where he said that many well-paying jobs can be had without the need for a pricey four-year college degree. Instead, a trade school can get you employed with a “much greater salary” in just a few months.

NEW YORK, NY – Noting the recent epidemic of college graduates possessing costly degrees that don’t necessarily translate into lucrative careers – but often do result in nearly insurmountable debt – a radio host and career coach is encouraging people looking for a job path to consider a trade or technical school instead, which can often more reliably put you on the path to a successful career.

Ken Coleman of Ramsey Solutions was recently interviewed by Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, where he said that many well-paying jobs can be had without the need for a pricey four-year college degree. Instead, a trade school can get you employed with a “much greater salary” in just a few months.

“Trade schools and technology schools are exploding all across the country and people are going through those in a much smaller amount of time and for a whole lot less money and then starting at a much greater salary,” Coleman said. “I mean, Georgetown just put out a recent study that the number of people that are making more money in trades and trade schools than their four-year degree counterparts is growing.”

Coleman noted that trade schools are becoming extremely viable alternatives to the traditional college experience.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

“The reason is people are starting to figure it out. ‘Wait a second, this is what I want to do and I can get their faster and I can spend a whole lot less money in getting the ticket to do that,’” he said. “But as time moves on, I think over the next five to seven years, I think higher education is becoming less and less relevant as it relates to just getting me the job I want.”

The career coach spoke on a recent story that he had read about as it relates to a youngster that went the trade school route and is now on-track to becoming a successful businessman in his community.

“So the story I read of a kid went to a welding school, he was in the welding classroom for two days a week and then on the job for three days a week and he started making $50,000,” Coleman said. “Down the line he might actually open up his own business one day and employ people, and now you got an everyday millionaire, somebody who just you never even think about them being a millionaire but they started out at 18, 19, 20 years of age, they saved their money, and they’re winning big.”

Another proponent of trade schooling is former Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe, who has been vocal for many years and been an avid supporter of skilled trades, to the point that in 2008 he started his own nonprofit foundation – mikeroweWORKS – aimed at connecting students eager to learn a trade with schooling, training and job opportunities.