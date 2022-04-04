West Palm Beach Man Charged With Homicide In Early Morning Shooting

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at approximately 6:00 am, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Calle Del Sol, in West Palm Beach, in response to a male actively shooting a firearm in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located the man and immediately took him in to custody without incident.

Upon checking the area a deceased male was located outside the residence. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the incident as a Homicide.

The suspect was identified as 67 year-old Miguel Colon Rodriguez. Rodriguez, of West Palm Beach, was charged with homicide and two weapons offenses. According to authorities, he should be attending first appearance today Monday, April 4, 2022 on the charges.