West Palm Beach Man Charged With Homicide In Early Morning Shooting

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Miguel Colon Rodriguez
According to authorities, 67 year-old Miguel Colon Rodriguez. Rodriguez, of West Palm Beach, was charged with homicide and two weapons offenses.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at approximately 6:00 am, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Calle Del Sol, in West Palm Beach, in response to a male actively shooting a firearm in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located the man and immediately took him in to custody without incident. 

Upon checking the area a deceased male was located outside the residence. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the incident as a Homicide. 

The suspect was identified as 67 year-old Miguel Colon Rodriguez. Rodriguez, of West Palm Beach, was charged with homicide and two weapons offenses. According to authorities, he should be attending first appearance today Monday, April 4, 2022 on the charges.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

