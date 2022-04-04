Taxpayers Paying $30,000/Month for Secret Service to Protect Hunter Biden at Swanky Malibu Home

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Hunter Biden – who is currently under investigation for alleged tax fraud and illicit business dealings with foreign entities such as Ukraine and China – has been living in the lap of luxury in celebrity neighborhoods that often cost in excess of $20,000 per month to rent. Credit: Google Earth / The Laptop from Hell / New York Post.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Secret Service is spending over $30,000 per month of taxpayer money to rent out a swanky Malibu, California “resort-style” home featuring breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean while providing round-the-clock protection for Hunter Biden, the troubled son of President Joe Biden.

According to retired Secret Service agent Don Mihalek, who was interviewed on ABC News on Monday, presidential family members are entitled to constant security, and sometimes that can cost the public footing their bills a pretty penny.

“Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value,” Milalek said. ”This isn’t new. The service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially.”

Mihalek noted that the Secret Service also rents homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach in Delaware in order to provide protection for President Biden when he vacations in his home state.

Secret Service paying over $30K per month for Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden! https://t.co/r6EpW0aY3Z — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2022 Hunter Biden is renting a home in Malibu, California, for $20,000 per month — and the Secret Service is paying $30,000 per month to rent an adjacent home to provide him with 24/7 protection, according to a report. https://t.co/3dGPZfHSzf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 4, 2022

The Malibu home that Hunter is currently renting is situated upon a hilltop on nearly an acre of land, and features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, pool, spa, a built-in barbecue bar, and 180-degree panoramic ocean views.

The Secret Service agents next door who are currently overseeing Hunter’s security detail aren’t exactly slumming it either; their $30,000 per month house reportedly is a Spanish-style estate with “gorgeous ocean views,” six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a tasting room, a built-in barbecue, a pool and a spa.