COPS: Convicted Felon Shows Up A Childs Miami Swimming Class And Shoots Wife Dead

According to investigators, Carl Watts Jr., shot his wife while she was attending a swimming class for her child; he was charged with second degree murder with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, began investigating a domestic related shooting at a community center that left a woman, 30-year-old Shandell Harris, dead in an incident that took place yesterday, Sunday, March 3, 2022.

According to authorities, shortly after 2:00pm, units responded to a local community center at 18900 NE 25th Avenue in Miami, Florida in reference to a shooting. There, detectives discovered an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the pool area. Soon thereafter, they were able to locate the subject, later identified as Carl Watts Jr., 45, nearby and place him under arrest.

According to investigators, the victim was at her child’s swimming class when Watts arrived, produced a firearm, and shot her. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported. The child is now being cared for by relatives. Watts and the victim are married but do not have children in common. Watts was charged with second degree murder with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.