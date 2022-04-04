CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Convicted Felon Shows Up A Childs Miami Swimming Class And Shoots Wife Dead

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Carl Watts
According to investigators, Carl Watts Jr., shot his wife while she was attending a swimming class for her child; he was charged with second degree murder with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, began investigating a domestic related shooting at a community center that left a woman, 30-year-old Shandell Harris, dead in an incident that took place yesterday, Sunday, March 3, 2022.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

According to authorities, shortly after 2:00pm, units responded to a local community center at 18900 NE 25th Avenue in Miami, Florida in reference to a shooting. There, detectives discovered an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the pool area. Soon thereafter, they were able to locate the subject, later identified as Carl Watts Jr., 45, nearby and place him under arrest.

According to investigators, the victim was at her child’s swimming class when Watts arrived, produced a firearm, and shot her. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported. The child is now being cared for by relatives. Watts and the victim are married but do not have children in common. Watts was charged with second degree murder with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FDLE Investigating Deadly Police Involved Shooting in Miami

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriff Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: The Reptilian Brains of Terri’s Executioners

Joan Swirsky
1 of 1,758