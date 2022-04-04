Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri To Sue Biden Admin to Keep Title 42 in Place Amid Ongoing Migrant Surge

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





80 migrants, mostly Hondurans, live in the Good Samaritan shelter in Ciudad Juárez, after they were expelled from the United States under title 42. Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico March 20, 2021. File photo: David Peinado Romero, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the deadline for the Biden Administration’s lifting of the Title 42 heath order – originally implemented by the Trump Administration as a means of repelling migrants attempting to enter the U.S. southern border during the COVID-19 pandemic – three Republican states have filed a lawsuit that claims the impending cessation of the order was not done legally and will be incredibly detrimental to residents of border states..

Title 42 is a clause of the 1944 Public Health Services Law that the Trump Administration began using in March 2020 to rapidly expel migrants from the United States during the pandemic due to possible “introduction of communicable diseases.”

The attorneys general of Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri are suing to prevent the May 23 end date of Title 42, claiming that the result will be a “catastrophe” due to the Biden Admin’s “disastrous border policies” that have reportedly seen hundreds of thousands of migrants illegally attempting to cross the southern border each month.

“This suit challenges an imminent, man-made, self-inflicted calamity: the abrupt elimination of the only safety valve preventing this administration’s disastrous border policies from devolving into an unmitigated catastrophe,” the complaint read.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in a statement Friday that they would be ending Title 42 on May 23 because the prevalence of COVID-19 vaccines, testing kits, and other medical supplies have finally gotten the pandemic under control.

“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” the CDC said.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday morning on “FOX & Friends” that the decision to rescind Title 42 – which was reportedly responsible for expelling approximately 55 percent of the 164,000 migrants encountered at the border in February – a “boneheaded” decision.