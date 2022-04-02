19-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting That Injured Two Teens, Ages 15 And 16 in the Daytona Beach Area

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Trequan Braswell, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A 19-year-old Daytona Beach man was arrested after a Friday night shooting that injured a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. According to authorities, Volusia Deputies responded to the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Westwood Drive in the Daytona Beach area. When deputies arrived, the shooting victims’ parents had already driven them to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment. The shooter, Trequan Braswell, 19, also left the scene, but stopped, reported the incident and waited for law enforcement near the corner of Westwood Drive and Derbyshire Road.

Interviews with witnesses and the parties involved indicated that the shooting stemmed from a verbal confrontation between the 15- and 16-year-old and the shooter’s 13-year-old brother, who called Braswell for help.

When Braswell arrived, he confronted the two boys who were reportedly asking his younger brother to fight. The confrontation led to an altercation, and one of the boys threw a punch at Braswell. Braswell ran and retrieved a gun from his girlfriend, and began shooting.

The 15-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower and upper body but was stable and alert at the hospital and expected to recover from his injuries. The 16-year-old was shot in the back and was later listed in stable but critical condition, with the possibility of severe long-term disability from his injury.

The victims’ parents told deputies they arrived on scene during the confrontation and tried to de-escalate it before the shooting. Two bullet holes were found in the front bumper of their vehicle, which was occupied by another son.

He was arrested without incident and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was being held without bond Saturday.