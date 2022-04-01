Gaetz Introduces Bill to Revoke Security Clearance from Intelligence Officials Who Called Hunter Biden’s Laptop “Russian Disinformation”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Congressman Matt Gaetz speaking with Newsmax to discuss the explosive developments surrounding the infamous Hunter Biden laptop, the contents of which have officially been submitted as evidence of FBI malpractice and national security concern before the House Judiciary Committee. Photo credit: Newsmax / YouTube.com.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday – the same day that he introduced the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop into the Congressional record – Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced he would introduce legislation dubbed the “Spook Who Cried Wolf Resolution” that, if passed, would indefinitely revoke security clearances for 51 former US intelligence officials who signed a letter stating that the contents of said laptop were “Russian disinformation.”

Hunter Biden’s laptop, left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019 and later seized by the FBI after it was revealed there was potentially compromising information on it, has driven calls for investigations into the troubled son of President Joe Biden and his alleged illicit business dealings with foreign governments and businesses.

Initially, many members of the legacy media and government officials claimed that the information on the laptop was “fake” and was implanted by Russians in an attempt to hurt the political career of Hunter Biden’s father; however, it was later verified that the contents of the laptop were, in fact, legitimate.

But prior to that revelation, the former intelligence officials that Gaetz is singling out had signed a public statement dated October 19, 2020 which declared they did not know if the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were, in fact, “genuine.” However, they linked the timing of the release of information on the hard drive – which was just weeks before the 2020 presidential election – as having “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz: strip security clearances from intel officials who falsely claimed contents of Hunter Biden laptop was 'Russian disinformation' https://t.co/HGyJoCOapv — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 1, 2022 BREAKING: Today I will be introducing the “Spook Who Cried Wolf Resolution” to indefinitely bar security clearances for 51 intelligence officials who publicly lied and labeled the real contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation.



READ: https://t.co/Ol84yFzJBn — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 29, 2022

Among the signees of the statement were former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director Mike Hayden, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, and former CIA Director John Brennan, among many others.

While this statement appears to be merely a stated opinion rather than an actual declaration of ironclad facts, Gaetz nonetheless took exception to it to the degree that he wishes to completely strip the individuals who signed it of their security clearances.

“The 51 signatories of the letter who publicly and falsely decried Hunter Biden’s laptop to be Russian disinformation should be barred from holding any level of security clearances indefinitely,” the proposed legislation reads, which is currently co-sponsored by GOP Reps. Thomas Massie, Dan Bishop, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.