FDLE Investigating Deadly Police Involved Shooting in Miami

Investigators conducted a search warrant of the residence that yielded the seizure of a rifle, firearms, ammunition, narcotics and an excess of $55,000 in cash.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, involving a Miami-Dade Police Officer that resulted in a male suspect dead.

According to investigators, the Miami-Dade Police Department is assisting Homeland Security Investigations and the US Marshalls with the ongoing investigation after the incident took place near the 12700 block of SW 19th Street, in Miami.

Authorities say throughout the course of the investigation, the subject, identified as 53 year old Hector Miguel Portuondo, began feeling ill and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to evaluate him. During the evaluation, Portuondo armed himself and shots were fired. Portuondo was pronounced deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The officer who fired the single fatal shot has been on the force for 12 years.