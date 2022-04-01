Detectives Seeking To ID Suspects Wanted For Burglary To Residence In Lake Osborne Estates in Lake Worth

This incident occurred on March 30, 2022 between approximately 10:15 am and 10:30 am.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate two suspects who they say burglarized a residence in the 1400 block of Lake Victoria Drive, inside Lake Osborne Estates, in Lake Worth. According to authorities, the suspects took a handgun, computer equipment and personal items then fled on bicycles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.