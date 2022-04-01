Article III Project Releases Video Ads Targeting Key Senators on Upcoming Judge Jackson Votes; Ads Target 8 States, Focusing on Undecided Senators

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Article III Project (A3P) is launching new video ads as part of a ad campaign in eight states targeting U.S. Senators who are considered swing votes on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Specifically, A3P is targeting Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, and West Virginia.

The ad campaign focuses on Judge Jackson’s disturbing record of providing lenient sentences to criminals charged with child pornography offenses, all which fell well beneath minimum sentencing guidelines.

“The constituents of these senators deserve to know exactly who they’re considering voting to confirm. Judge Jackson’s 25-year record of leniency toward child sex predators is not only appalling, it’s disqualifying. Any senator who votes to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court will be voting for someone who thinks child sex predators are treated too harshly according to federal guidelines. There is not a punishment harsh enough for these monsters. Leniency isn’t just contrary to the law as passed by Congress, it’s a case study in Judge Jackson’s terrible judgment. She should not be elevated to serve on the highest court in the land,” said Mike Davis, Founder and President of Article III Project.

New ad campaign accuses Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of being too lenient on 'pedophiles' https://t.co/19fNyqIBt0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2022 In Depth: Ketanji Brown Jackson's Soft Spot for Drug Dealers, Pedophiles and Terrorists https://t.co/wSrEMkuvo2 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 29, 2022