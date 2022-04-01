LegalPoliticsPress Releases

Article III Project Releases Video Ads Targeting Key Senators on Upcoming Judge Jackson Votes; Ads Target 8 States, Focusing on Undecided Senators

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Article III Project (A3P) is launching new video ads as part of a ad campaign in eight states targeting U.S. Senators who are considered swing votes on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Specifically, A3P is targeting Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, and West Virginia.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

The ad campaign focuses on Judge Jackson’s disturbing record of providing lenient sentences to criminals charged with child pornography offenses, all which fell well beneath minimum sentencing guidelines.

“The constituents of these senators deserve to know exactly who they’re considering voting to confirm. Judge Jackson’s 25-year record of leniency toward child sex predators is not only appalling, it’s disqualifying. Any senator who votes to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court will be voting for someone who thinks child sex predators are treated too harshly according to federal guidelines. There is not a punishment harsh enough for these monsters. Leniency isn’t just contrary to the law as passed by Congress, it’s a case study in Judge Jackson’s terrible judgment. She should not be elevated to serve on the highest court in the land,” said Mike Davis, Founder and President of Article III Project.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Matt Gaetz Enters Contents of Hunter Biden “Laptop from…

Christopher Boyle

Lawsuit Alleges Federal Pressure on Social Media to Block…

Christopher Boyle

Trump: “Putin Would Know” About Hunter Biden Allegedly…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 845