Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake Vows to Shut Down Border with Troops to Stop “Invasion” Migrants; “Explosion” Coming If Title 42 Stripped

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said on Wednesday that the border crisis has seen hundreds of thousands of migrants attempting to cross the U.S. southern border each month but it will be “nothing compared to what’s about to hit us when Title 42 is pulled away.”

PHOENIX, AZ – Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has promised that, if elected, she will essentially shut down the border utilizing troops in order to stop the illegal migrants that are “invading” her state on her very first day in office.

Lake, who has been personally endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that the border crisis has seen hundreds of thousands of migrants attempting to cross the U.S. southern border each month and is a serious point of concern for all Arizonians.

In addition, she claimed the issue is sure to only worsen if plans by the Biden Administration to drop the usage of Title 42 – evoked by the Trump Administration – comes to pass, which is anticipated to happen on May 23.

Title 42 was a previously rarely-used clause of the 1944 Public Health Services Law until the Trump Administration began using it 2020 to prevent migrants from entering the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic due to possible “introduction of communicable diseases.”

“We already have a tsunami at our border with this invasion,” Lake said, but it will be “nothing compared to what’s about to hit us when Title 42 is pulled away.”

Lake stated that the current Governor of Arizona – Doug Ducey, a Republican – is “not doing enough” to curb the “imminent danger” presented by illegal border crossings into the state, and vowed to take more drastic measures to address the problem if she is successfully elected, including activating the National Guard in order to secure the border and arrest and “send back” any migrants that are caught attempting to sneak into the United States.

“It’s pretty simple. You protect your people. And that needs to be done. And right now our government’s failing on that,” she said before proposing that GOP-controlled border states could work together to “protect this country from the invasion that’s happening at the border.”