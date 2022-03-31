Trump Vindicated Over “Hoax” Claims As Clinton Campaign, DNC Fined $100,000+ by Federal Election Commission for Bogus Steele Dossier

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

After receiving word of the FEC’s ruling, former President Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday, demanding the restoration of his reputation; the former president had previously filed a civil lawsuit against Clinton and the DNC over the incident. File photo (left): Evan El-Amin, Shutterstock.com, licensed. File photo (right): Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has fined the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for lying about payments that went towards the infamous Steele dossier, which contained dirt – which has since been debunked – on former President Donald Trump.

The Clinton campaign was fined $8,000 and the DNC fined $105,000 on Tuesday after they intentionally mislabeled over $1 million in payments to Fusion GPS, a consulting firm that hired former British spy Christopher Steele to create the dossier, which alleged connections between Trump and Russia in an effort to discredit him during the 2016 presidential race.

Clinton and the DNC, according to the FEC, violated election law by claiming that the $1 million-plus had instead been spent for “legal advice and services,” as opposed to opposition research that eventually produced the Steele dossier.

This marks the conclusion of a complaint filed by the Coolidge Reagan Foundation in 2018, causing the FEC to launch an investigation.

Some of the outrageous and debunked claims in Steele’s dossier – many of which were criticized as being unverified at the time of its publication and denounced by Trump as “fake news” – included Trump purportedly hiring “a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him” at the Presidential suite of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow in order to desecrate the bed that former President Barack Obama and his wife had previously slept upon.

Some of the claims in the dossier were confirmed to be true, however, including that Russia heavily favored Trump to win the 2016 presidential election over Clinton, and that that Trump campaign officials had multiple secret contacts with Russians.

Both the Clinton campaign and the DNC declined to agree with the details of the FEC’s findings, but nonetheless acquiesced to the ruling, saying that they “will not further contest the commission’s finding of probable cause.”

