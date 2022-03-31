The World Games 2022 and Microsoft Partner to Empower HBCU Students

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

HBCU and HBCC presidents stand with Jonathan Porter of The World Games 2022 (far left) and Michael Ford of Microsoft (far right).

BIRMINGHAM, AL – The World Games 2022 and Microsoft are joining together in a partnership to promote Alabama’s outstanding Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Historically Black Community Colleges (HBCCs).

Leaders from The World Games 2022, Microsoft, and HBCUs and HBCCs from across the state gathered at Miles College in Birmingham today to announce The World Games 2022 HBCU Experience presented by Microsoft. The initiative will encourage students’ professional growth, facilitate collaboration between the HBCUs, HBCCs and Microsoft, and inspire students to pursue careers and business opportunities in technology.

Students listen to the announcement of the partnership between The World Games 2022 and Microsoft at Miles College.

“From the start, we’ve wanted The World Games 2022 to be not only a once-in-a-life sports experience, but also a tremendous opportunity to bring lasting, positive changes to Birmingham and to the entire state of Alabama,” said Jonathan Porter, Chairman of the Board for The World Games 2022. “Our partnership with Microsoft provides an excellent platform to work alongside Alabama’s HBCUs and HBCCs and ensure a diversified technology workforce that is well-prepared to lead our state and our world toward the future.”

The partnership with TWG 2022 helps Microsoft fulfill its mission “to empower every person and every organization to achieve more,” said Michael Ford, Corporative Vice President, Global Workplace Services for Microsoft and an Alabama A&M University graduate.

Michael Ford with Microsoft speaks at the announcement held at Miles College.

“Our partnership with The World Games 2022 enables Microsoft to help close opportunity gaps and deepen engagement with HBCUs and HBCCs,” said Ford. “Building diverse talent pipelines ensures we can create a diversified workforce to the benefit of our customers and society.”

The World Games 2022 HBCU Experience presented by Microsoft will bring the World to the Yard and the Yard to the World, connecting HBCU students with pathways to economic opportunity and exposing The World Games 2022 fans to the culture and innovation thriving on HBCU campuses. The partnership includes: a series of virtual events for HBCU/HBCC students, a Minecraft Challenge for HBCU/HBCC students to explore game development, an HBCU Experience at The World Games 2022 Plaza, and a scholarship fund for Alabama HBCUs and HBCCs to help ensure The World Games 2022 creates lasting, positive change for HBCU/HBCC students across the state.

Jonathan Porter with The World Games 2022 speaks with students.

The leaders of HBCUs and HBCCs are expressing tremendous excitement for the partnership.

“This partnership is exactly the type of opportunity that we seek for our students,” said Miles College President Bobbie Knight. “We focus a great deal on developing sustainable relationships with our community and with corporate partners to enhance the student experience and to provide first class practical experiences so our students are prepared to competitively join the workforce after they graduate. This program aligns perfectly with that.”

About The World Games 2022

The World Games 2022 Birmingham is the new generation of global sport competition, welcoming elite athletes from all over the world to compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the Birmingham community in 25+ venues around the greater metropolitan area. The World Games 2022 Birmingham, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from July 7-17, 2022 and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. The World Games was established by the International World Games Association, an organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The World Games 2022 is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee. For more information visit TWG2022.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.