FEDS: Suspect In Boca Raton Bank Robbery Arrested After Crash

BOCA RATON, FL – On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, around 12:40 p.m., the TD Bank branch located at 1371 West Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton, Florida, was robbed. According to authorities, following the robbery, the subject fled, alone, in a black Mitsubishi passenger vehicle. The vehicle was eventually located by Broward Sheriff’s deputies in Broward County. The subject ended up crashing into another vehicle (that driver was uninjured) on Commercial Boulevard approaching the Florida Turnpike (in the westbound lane). The subject was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained from the crash.

Investigators are looking into whether this individual may have been involved in other recent bank robberies. The alleged subject, Robert Bruce Willis, 46, a U.S. citizen, is facing Federal bank robbery charges. His initial appearance is anticipated to be Monday in Federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Since this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000.