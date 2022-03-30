Disney Executive Vows to Make 50% of All Future Characters LGBTQ and Minorities, Removes Gendered Terms from Theme Parks

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

ORLANDO, FL – At a recent high-level Zoom meeting, an executive at the Walt Disney Company vowed that at least 50 percent of all new characters the company creates for animated and live-action moves and television content going forward will be comprised of members of “underrepresented groups” such as the LGBTQ and minority communities.

In addition, other measures have been implemented by Disney to maximize inclusivity, including the elimination of gendered terms – such as “ladies and gentlemen” and “boys and girls” – when referring to their theme park guests. Instead, they are now referred to as “dreamers” or “friends.”

At the meeting in question, General Entertainment President Karey Burke explained that her reasoning for these sweeping changes stems from the fact that she has two LGBTQ children, and said that Disney must do more to be more inclusive.

“I’m here as the mother of two queer children, actually, one transgender child and one pansexual child, and also as a leader,” she said, getting noticeably choked up.

Television Animation Executive Producer Latoya Raveneau also spoke of inclusivity at the meeting, bragging that due to her influence, Disney will be “adding queerness” to much of their future content.

“Leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-so-secret gay agenda,” she said. “Wherever I could I was adding queerness. No one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me.”

Disney has come under fire in the wake of the recent signing of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which prohibits public school teachers from Kindergarten to grade three from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation in the classroom. Critics have said that Disney – which, via Disney World, has a significant presence in the Sunshine State – has not done enough to protest the bill or protect its LGBTQ employees.

As a result, Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized to the LGBTQ community last Friday for not being “a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights.”

In addition, the company’s animation and live-action studios announced that they would include more gay characters in their movies and TV shows going forward; some parents groups have criticized these moves as “pandering to liberal politics.”