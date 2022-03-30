COPS: Man Threatens Family Friend With Baseball Bat At Spring Hill Residence; Tracked Down By Hernando Drone Unit And Arrested

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

SPRING HILL, FL – On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at approximately 7:32 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Elwood Road in Spring Hill in reference to a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed the suspect, Larry Haller, 54, was involved in a verbal argument with a family friend. During the argument, Haller armed himself with a baseball bat and then charged toward the male victim while shouting he was going to hurt the victim. The victim fled on foot with Haller giving chase. The victim was able to elude Haller.

Deputies were unable to locate Haller at the scene and were advised that Haller frequents a homeless camp south of Elwood Road, located along the power lines. A deputy with a Drone Unit was called in to assist with the search and located a small group of people gathered along the power lines.

The deputy then observed a man in the group matching the suspect’s description and guided deputies to the suspect’s location. Following a brief struggle the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $2,000.