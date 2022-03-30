90-Year-Old Man Stuck And Killed While Walking On E. Silver Springs Blvd In Ocala; Driver Said She Attempted To Avoid Crash, But Still Hit Him

OCALA, FL – This morning, around 9:40 a.m., a 90-year-old man, Eugene Aldrich, was hit by a car near the 2200 block of E. Silver Springs Blvd in Ocala, Florida. The car was traveling westbound on E. Silver Springs Blvd., in the outside lane.

According to authorities, the driver said she was in heavy traffic and was attempting to change from the outside lane into the inside lane. She began to move over when the pedestrian stepped out of the center turn lane into the travel lane in front of her, attempting to walk northbound across the road.

The driver said that she did not see the pedestrian before he stepped in front of her, and she attempted to avoid him by swerving to the left, but he was struck.

EMS arrived and rushed Aldrich to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.