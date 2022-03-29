Trump: “Putin Would Know” About Hunter Biden Allegedly Receiving Millions from Russian Oligarchs; “I Think He Should Release It”

Former President Donald Trump issued a request this week to Vladimir Putin, asking the Russian President to make public any evidence he may possess regarding any illicit business dealings Hunter Biden – beleaguered son of President Joe Bide – may have had with European oligarchs. Photo credit: Real America’s Voice.

PALM BEACH, FL – Continuing his vendetta against the Biden family, former President Donald Trump issued a request this week to Vladimir Putin, asking the Russian President to make public any evidence he may possess regarding any illicit business dealings Hunter Biden – beleaguered son of President Joe Bide – may have had with European oligarchs.

In an interview filmed at his Mar-a-Lago home set to air Tuesday, Trump referred to a Senate report released in 2020 that stated a company co-founded by Hunter Biden had received a payout from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina – the wife of Moscow’s mayor – to the tune of $3.5 million ten years ago.

Trump was insistent on knowing why Baturina had given such an astronomical sum to Biden’s company, and questioned what he was expected to give in return; the answers, Trump theorized, could be found with Putin.

“How is it that the mayor of Moscow, his wife gave the Biden family three and a half million dollars? I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer. I’m sure he knows,” he said. “She gave him $3.5 million so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”

Trump also spoke on Hunter’s questionable business relationship with Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, owner of the Burisma Holdings gas company, which has been accused of corruption and bribery of Ukrainian officials.

While his father was serving as Vice President, Hunter was hired to Burisma’s board for a five-year term in 2014, where he was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars a year despite never visiting Ukraine for company business during that time.

Hunter’s employment was called out by some as representing a clear conflict of interest while his father was in charge of Ukrainian policy at the time.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation recently for alleged tax evasion, foreign lobbying, and money laundering, although he has repeated stated that he has done nothing wrong.