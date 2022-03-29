Op-Ed: Wake Up And Stand Up To “Wokism”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Students are learning negative history of our nation without learning the positive aspects of the greatest nation in the world. This propaganda campaign has produced division between the older and younger generations’ perspective of the United States. When a divided country becomes conflicted in almost every institution, it is weakened. File photo: Rabbitti, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SPRING HILL, FL – Many parents are realizing our government schools have been indoctrination mills for decades. Many students are no longer being taught traditional academic subjects like cursive writing, comprehensive math, classic literature, and critical thinking. They are being propagandized in LGBTQ, racism (CRT), transgenderism, homosexuality, and destroying every biblical, traditional, aspect of life in America. Social injustice, how to perform sexual acts, and gender identification are often subject matter for lower elementary students. Even Critical Race theory is being introduced to many of our children in the early academic years.

Students are learning negative history of our nation without learning the positive aspects of the greatest nation in the world. This propaganda campaign has produced division between the older and younger generations’ perspective of the United States. When a divided country becomes conflicted in almost every institution, it is weakened.

Anyone who disagrees with wokism is a “white racist.” Woke people believe social injustice is caused by freedom of speech. Once anyone shows a hint of reluctance to accept wokism, these people need to be cancelled as enemies of social justice and the collective. A believer in wokism knows the truth and others who do not should be silenced. This tyrannical approach is the only way to radically transform America into a Marxist society.

The Marxist inspired term: “wokism” is confusing to understand and define by different adherents of this theory. These proponents believe the United States is a defective nation built on racism which permeates our constitutions and corrupts our institutions. They view our religious teaching, values, and institutions existing to keep minorities on the bottom and white individuals in power. Many of the most devoted woke people are the individuals who have power and are white. These arrogant elites believe nothing is open to debate since logic and reason are means of control in this post-modern period.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Americans can identify when another person is woke by their abrupt, condescending attitude. They will brazenly tell you to pull up your mask or make a woke remark about how discriminatory our government has been to people of color and will confront anyone who does not believe the worst scenarios of global warming. They are Marxist fanatics who are warriors of the future utopian world order.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Wokism shuns any debate since the members already know the truth. On college campuses woke students drown out any opposition and refuse to let them speak. They refuse to listen to different viewpoints as they already know the “truth”.

These woke individuals who follow the dictates of the elites believe they will eventually be raised to the level of elite. The common, selfish, ignorant outsiders will eventually be transformed by re-education camps or be eliminated.

Wokism is a Marxist religion that must be confronted as its ultimate aim is to destroy the US culture. To sit back and allow this radical Marxist movement to intimidate us into submission would be a surrender of everything we have developed. Surrendering to lying parasites who will use it for their own benefit while robbing the people of their possessions and freedom.

Lovers of America and the American way of life must wake up to this Marxist inspired movement. A cult that uses psychological virtual signaling, social humiliation, Antifa, and BLM violence is not building society: it is tearing it down. A totalitarian movement that justifies the imposing of tyranny on society is not one to benefit the nation in any way. They demand citizens just accept it or else.

The totalitarian movement that justifies imposing tyranny on society is not one that is going to benefit any nation in any way. Being anti-religion, anti-western morals and pro climate change are communist policies that do not need to be justified in their minds and have caused great suffering. These Marxist are attacking straight, white people and western civilization. Woke individuals do not believe they have to debate only lie to transform the nation into a Marxist utopia.

The lack of our knowledge of what government schools are feeding our children has been a disaster to their development. Remaining unaware to what is happening to our society will further weaken our ability to defeat the assault on virtues and everything that makes us free will be lost.

Tyranny can only win if we ignore this frontal attack on our nation. If enough of us have the courage to stand up to these brainwashed Marxists, we will keep the United States free and preserve our beliefs and values. It will take courage to speak up although it is vital to our freedom.