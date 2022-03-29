Broward Detectives Investigating Crash That Killed Two Fort Lauderdale Men

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed two men in unincorporated Central Broward Saturday evening.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash that killed two men in unincorporated Central Broward Saturday evening. According to authorities, shortly after 5:48 p.m., on Saturday, March 26, Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a crash with injuries at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard in unincorporated Central Broward. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Recue responded and discovered a bicyclist and a motorcyclist on the ground.

The on-scene investigation revealed Adrian Gabriel Torres, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, was driving a 2015 Hyosung GTR motorcycle heading eastbound on Sunrise Boulevard approaching the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue. Meanwhile, Terrance Neely, 59, also of Fort Lauderdale, was riding a Ness electric bike attempting to cross Sunrise Boulevard from the north to south. At the same time, Patricia Bragg, 60, of Wilton Manors, was driving a 2009 Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Northwest 27th Avenue approaching Sunrise Boulevard where it proceeded east on Sunrise Boulevard.

As the motorcycle crossed the intersection, the electric bike rode into its path. The impact caused both men to be ejected. Torres struck the rear of the pickup truck and fell to the roadway where he came to a final rest within the eastbound lanes. After being struck, Neely also came to a final rest within the eastbound lanes.

Torres was pronounced deceased at the scene; Neely died later at a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. At this time, neither excessive speed nor mechanical malfunction on the part of the driver of the pickup truck are considered factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.