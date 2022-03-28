Miami Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Rear of Semi Tractor-Trailer

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Suzuki GSK motorcycle, driven by Juan Gonzalez, 57, of Miami, struck the rear of a 2021 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer. He was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

DANIA BEACH, FL – A man from Miami is dead after a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Western Broward Saturday night. According to authorities, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Saturday, March 26, Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies responded to the area near Stirling Road and US Highway 27 in reference to a call reporting a crash with injuries.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Suzuki GSK motorcycle, driven by Juan Gonzalez, 57, of Miami, was heading northbound on US Highway 27 approaching the intersection of Stirling Road. Leeondra Slaughter, 51, of Fort Mayne, Indiana, was driving a 2021 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer heading southbound on US Highway 27 and attempted to make a left turn to go eastbound on Stirling Road.

According to investigators, Slaughter stated she stopped at the stop sign and checked for oncoming traffic. She said she did not see anyone approaching and proceeded to make the left turn. As Slaughter almost completed the turn, Gonzalez struck the rear of the trailer. He was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, excessive speed is considered a contributory factor to the crash. Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are currently investigating this crash.