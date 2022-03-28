CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Rear of Semi Tractor-Trailer

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MOTORCYCLIST DEAD
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Suzuki GSK motorcycle, driven by Juan Gonzalez, 57, of Miami, struck the rear of a 2021 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer. He was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported. 

DANIA BEACH, FL – A man from Miami is dead after a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Western Broward Saturday night. According to authorities, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Saturday, March 26, Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies responded to the area near Stirling Road and US Highway 27 in reference to a call reporting a crash with injuries. 

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Suzuki GSK motorcycle, driven by Juan Gonzalez, 57, of Miami, was heading northbound on US Highway 27 approaching the intersection of Stirling Road. Leeondra Slaughter, 51, of Fort Mayne, Indiana, was driving a 2021 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer heading southbound on US Highway 27 and attempted to make a left turn to go eastbound on Stirling Road.

According to investigators, Slaughter stated she stopped at the stop sign and checked for oncoming traffic. She said she did not see anyone approaching and proceeded to make the left turn. As Slaughter almost completed the turn, Gonzalez struck the rear of the trailer. He was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported. 

At this time, excessive speed is considered a contributory factor to the crash. Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are currently investigating this crash.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

