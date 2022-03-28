Grant Cardone Hosts 6th Annual 10X Growth Conference in Hollywood, FL; Guest Speakers Included 45th U.S. President, Donald J. Trump

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

HOLLYWOOD, FL – Grant Cardone, entrepreneur, best-selling author, star of Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, Investment Fund Manager with approximately $4 Billion worth of assets under management and founder of the 10X Movement went to great lengths to deliver an unforgettable 6th Annual 10X Growth Conference 2022 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL, from March 25-27.

Delivering the most impactful business conference designed for entrepreneurs, sales professionals and business owners, attendees of the #1 voted business conference by Forbes Magazine learned from celebrity guest speakers included: 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Executive Vice Chairman of Cushman & Wakefield, Robert Given; Owner of the Houston Rockets & Landry’s, Tilman Fertitta; Former CEO & Chairman of Golden Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein; Founder of NFT.com, Jason Fried; Spiritual Leader, Bishop T.D. Jakes; Life Coach, Stormy Wellington and Miracles Coach, Tim Storey; Rapper Rick Ross; Entrepreneur and Podcaster, Glenn Stearns, which went in-depth on the steps they took to reach stardom and financial stability. LIVE musical performances by Rappers, T.I. and Flo Rida; ELEW, Rock/Jazz-concert pianist and DJ Irie.

“This year’s 10X Growth Conference has been incredible for both the business community and our continued support towards our South Florida economy,” says Grant Cardone, CEO and Founder of Grant Cardone Enterprises. Operating with 800 employees across 10 companies, Grant Cardone Enterprises is solely responsible for bringing in an estimated $75 million and over 50,000 visitors to the South Florida area, who attend his South Florida boot camps, workshops and the 10X Growth Conferences. The company has hired over 193, many of which relocated to South Florida in 2021.

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone, individually or through Cardone Capital LLC, manages a multifamily portfolio comprised of over 11,554 apartment units valued at approximately $4 billion. This portfolio includes investments owned by Grant, family and friends and investors in the Cardone Equity Funds. Grant Cardone is also known as a New York Times bestselling author, the #1 sales trainer in the world, and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. He has been investing in multifamily real estate since the mid-1990’s. To learn more about Grant Cardone visit www.GrantCardone.com .