BusinessLocalPress Releases

Grant Cardone Hosts 6th Annual 10X Growth Conference in Hollywood, FL; Guest Speakers Included 45th U.S. President, Donald J. Trump

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Additional Guest Speakers: Owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets & Landry’s, Tilman Fertitta, Executive Vice Chairman of Cushman & Wakefield, Robert Given; Founder of NFT.com, Jordan Fried, Former CEO & Chairman of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein; Rapper, Rick Ross; Spiritual Leader, Bishop T.D. Jakes; Life Coach, Stormy Wellington; Miracles Coach, Tim Storey; Entrepreneur & Podcaster, Mindy & Glenn Stearns; Entertainment by Rappers, T.I. and Flo Rida; ELEW, Rock/Jazz-concert pianist and DJ Irie.
Additional Guest Speakers: Owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets & Landry’s, Tilman Fertitta, Executive Vice Chairman of Cushman & Wakefield, Robert Given; Founder of NFT.com, Jordan Fried, Former CEO & Chairman of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein; Rapper, Rick Ross; Spiritual Leader, Bishop T.D. Jakes; Life Coach, Stormy Wellington; Miracles Coach, Tim Storey; Entrepreneur & Podcaster, Mindy & Glenn Stearns; Entertainment by Rappers, T.I. and Flo Rida; ELEW, Rock/Jazz-concert pianist and DJ Irie.

HOLLYWOOD, FL – Grant Cardone, entrepreneur, best-selling author, star of Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, Investment Fund Manager with approximately $4 Billion worth of assets under management and founder of the 10X Movement went to great lengths to deliver an unforgettable 6th Annual 10X Growth Conference 2022 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL, from March 25-27.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Delivering the most impactful business conference designed for entrepreneurs, sales professionals and business owners, attendees of the #1 voted business conference by Forbes Magazine learned from celebrity guest speakers included: 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Executive Vice Chairman of Cushman & Wakefield, Robert Given; Owner of the Houston Rockets & Landry’s, Tilman Fertitta; Former CEO & Chairman of Golden Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein; Founder of NFT.com, Jason Fried; Spiritual Leader, Bishop T.D. Jakes; Life Coach, Stormy Wellington and Miracles Coach, Tim Storey; Rapper Rick Ross; Entrepreneur and Podcaster, Glenn Stearns, which went in-depth on the steps they took to reach stardom and financial stability. LIVE musical performances by Rappers, T.I. and Flo Rida; ELEW, Rock/Jazz-concert pianist and DJ Irie.

“This year’s 10X Growth Conference has been incredible for both the business community and our continued support towards our South Florida economy,” says Grant Cardone, CEO and Founder of Grant Cardone Enterprises. Operating with 800 employees across 10 companies, Grant Cardone Enterprises is solely responsible for bringing in an estimated $75 million and over 50,000 visitors to the South Florida area, who attend his South Florida boot camps, workshops and the 10X Growth Conferences. The company has hired over 193, many of which relocated to South Florida in 2021.

About Grant Cardone:
Grant Cardone, individually or through Cardone Capital LLC, manages a multifamily portfolio comprised of over 11,554 apartment units valued at approximately $4 billion. This portfolio includes investments owned by Grant, family and friends and investors in the Cardone Equity Funds. Grant Cardone is also known as a New York Times bestselling author, the #1 sales trainer in the world, and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. He has been investing in multifamily real estate since the mid-1990’s. To learn more about Grant Cardone visit www.GrantCardone.com .

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

ROGER STONE: Officer Greco Is A “Hero” With An “Unblemished…

George McGregor

FEDS: South Florida Physician Sentenced to 24 Months In…

George McGregor

Jewish Community Synagogue’s $4.6 Million Purchase Paves the…

George McGregor
1 of 1,211