Detectives Seeking to ID “Person of Interest” Who May Have Information About Woman Who Was Victim of Aggravated Battery in West Palm Beach

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Person of Interest
Detectives say the man seen in the surveillance photo released, which was taken on March 6, 2022 at approximately 3:00 am, may have information and is wanted for questioning.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate what they are calling a “person of interest” they believed has information about a woman who was a victim of an aggravated Battery from an incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Florida Mango Road, in unincorporated West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

