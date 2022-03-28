Detectives Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver In Miami Area; Vehicle Should Have Driver’s Side And Front-End Damage

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to investigators, on March 9, 2022 at approximately 11:30 p.m. the driver of the vehicle shown hit a pedestrian and a loose dog, pulled a u-turn, stopped briefly, and then fled. Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The dog was deceased on scene. Detectives believe the vehicle will have driver's side and front-end damage.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District, Auto Theft, Hit and Run Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a pedestrian struck and a dog being killed.

According to investigators, on March 9, 2022 at approximately 11:30 p.m. he subjects were traveling westbound on NW 95 Street. The victim, who was trying to secure a loose dog, was crossing southbound on NW 20 Avenue when he and the dog were struck by the subject. The driver conducted a u-turn, stopped briefly, and then fled the area without rendering aid or calling 9-1-1.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The dog was deceased on the scene. Detectives believe the vehicle will have driver’s side and front-end damage consistent with the crash.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community with the identity and whereabouts of the subjects. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.