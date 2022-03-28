CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver In Miami Area; Vehicle Should Have Driver’s Side And Front-End Damage

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Detectives believe the vehicle will have driver’s side and front-end damage consistent with the crash.
According to investigators, on March 9, 2022 at approximately 11:30 p.m. the driver of the vehicle shown hit a pedestrian and a loose dog, pulled a u-turn, stopped briefly, and then fled. Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The dog was deceased on scene. Detectives believe the vehicle will have driver’s side and front-end damage.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District, Auto Theft, Hit and Run Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a pedestrian struck and a dog being killed.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

According to investigators, on March 9, 2022 at approximately 11:30 p.m. he subjects were traveling westbound on NW 95 Street. The victim, who was trying to secure a loose dog, was crossing southbound on NW 20 Avenue when he and the dog were struck by the subject. The driver conducted a u-turn, stopped briefly, and then fled the area without rendering aid or calling 9-1-1.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The dog was deceased on the scene. Detectives believe the vehicle will have driver’s side and front-end damage consistent with the crash.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community with the identity and whereabouts of the subjects. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Sheriff Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual…

Joe Mcdermott

KARYN TURK: Woman Who Can’t Define What A Woman Is Set…

Karyn Turk

FEDS: South Florida Physician Sentenced to 24 Months In…

George McGregor
1 of 1,748