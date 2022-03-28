Biden’s Approval Ratings Continue to Plummet, Hits Lowest Level Ever Amid Ukraine War, Inflation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHIGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden’s job approval ratings have hit their lowest level ever amid growing concerns among Americans amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine – with talks of nuclear weapon use being recently brought up by the Russian ambassador – not to mention skyrocketing domestic inflation driving up the costs of gasoline, food, and other everyday necessities.

According to an NBC News poll conducted March 18-22, Biden’s approval rating – always on shaky ground as of late – has dropped to an unprecedented 40 percent amongst those queried.

70 percent of Americans expressed low confidence in Biden’s ability to handle Russia and the war in Ukraine and 80 percent are worried that the war will not only continue to increase gas prices, but also potentially involve the use of nuclear weapons.

Inflation, which is at its highest point in the past 40 years, was a major factor in the responses the poll received, with the majority of participants (71 percent) expressing they feel that Biden is not handling the economy well and that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Not hard to see why Biden's approval ratings continue to plummet.



However, it wasn’t all bad news for Biden; almost 80 percent of those polled agreed with his decision to ban Russian oil imports – even if gas prices go up as a result – and a growing number approved of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll also revealed that Republicans gained a 2-point lead among respondents over which party should control Congress and the Senate after the November midterm elections have taken place. Currently, Democrats enjoy a slim majority in both houses, but some experts – including Republican pollster Bill McInturff – are anticipating that changing in November due to the general public’s overall negative reaction to both Biden and the more progressive members of his party.

“What this poll says is that President Biden and Democrats are headed for a catastrophic election,” McInturff said.

NBC News asked 1,000 adults for their poll, with margins of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.