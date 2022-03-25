Trump Files $24 Million Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton, 47 Others Over False Claims of Russian Collusion

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In addition to Clinton and several members of her 2016 campaign, the lawsuit also names as defendants former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI official Peter Strzok – in addition to other FBI officials – as well as retired British spy Christopher Steele. File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, lawyers representing former President Donald Trump filed a massive, 108-page civil lawsuit in a Florida federal court against his opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, in addition to 47 other individuals and groups he claims conspired to undermine his campaign by falsely tying him to Russia.

In addition to Clinton and several members of her 2016 campaign, the lawsuit also names as defendants former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI official Peter Strzok – in addition to other FBI officials – as well as retired British spy Christopher Steele and many others, all of whom Trump have been accused of being part of a “deep state” that was clandestinely working against him while he was in the White House.

“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” the lawsuit reads. “Under the guise of ‘opposition research,’ ‘data analytics,’ and other political stratagems, the Defendants nefariously sought to sway the public’s trust. They worked together with a single, self-serving purpose: to vilify Donald J. Trump.”

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The lawsuit alleges that Democrats and government officials carried out numerous crimes, including racketeering conspiracy, malicious prosecution, computer fraud and theft of secret internet data, and is asking for $24 million in damages and costs.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The suit claims that Clinton and other Democrats – with the assistance of “Clinton loyalists” in the FBI – falsified information that tied Trump to Russia in an attempt to damage his run for the White House, which resulted in an “unfounded investigation” headed up by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into potential Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 election.

Breaking: Trump suing Clinton!https://t.co/VeKxVUsDMf — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) March 24, 2022 WILDFIRE.🔥



"Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot… so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison."



Trump files that lawsuit Americans have been waiting for.🔻https://t.co/tzIIlvSlJ8 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 25, 2022

Mueller’s investigation did uncover Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying that “the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome.” But while connections were found to exist between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, Mueller’s report stated that the evidence wasn’t “sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy.”

The lawsuit also references recent accusations from Special Counsel John Durham – who is heading up a probe into the origins of the Russia investigation – that the campaign of Hillary Clinton had paid a technology firm in 2016 to hack Trump Tower and White House servers in an attempt to link Trump to sources in Russia.