ROGER STONE: Officer Greco Is A “Hero” With An “Unblemished Record Of Service” To The People of New York City

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Roger Stone, longtime political adviser to Donald Trump made a visit to 1 Police Plaza on the morning of Wednesday, March 23 2022, in support of officer Greco at his departmental trial. NYPD is trying Greco for violating department rules, by allegedly providing security to Mr. Stone on and around January 6th, Washington DC. Image and Video by Oliya Scootercaster (FreedomNews.TV)

MANHATTAN, NY – Officer Salvatore Greco, 39, who was seen with Roger Stone on Jan. 6, 2021, has been charged internally by the NYPD and faces possible termination. One of his charges is “conduct prejudicial to the good order and efficiency of the department.”

Roger Stone, longtime political adviser to Donald Trump made a visit to 1 Police Plaza on the morning of Wednesday, March 23 2022, in support of officer Greco at his departmental trial. NYPD is trying Greco for violating department rules, by allegedly providing security to Mr. Stone on and around January 6th, Washington DC.

“Yes, he was with me on January 5. Neither one of us was at the Capitol on January 6, nor do we know anything about.” – Roger Stone

Roger Stone affirms that Greco did not act as a security guard but accompanied him as a friend and emphasized that neither of them were near Capitol Riot on January 6th.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

“He’s a hero, who has patrolled the graveyard shift to some of the most dangerous and undesirable precincts in New York. He has an unblemished record of service to the people in New York. He’s essentially being considered for termination and loss of pension, simply because he’s a supporter of President Trump and a friend of mine. He has never provided security for me. He is my friend. Yes, he was with me on January 5. Neither one of us was at the Capitol on January 6, nor do we know anything about.”, said Stone.

Following his visit to 1 Police Plaza, Stone went on to say,

“Mayor Adams writes in his book, that when he was a police captain, he provided security for Mike Tyson, a convicted felon. Now they’re saying that Mr. Greco provided security for me that’s not even correct but yet associate with me. They argue I’m a convicted felon. Was there one standard, is there two? They investigated Adams, he was cleared. He went on to his career at NYPD and went on to become mayor. So why isn’t Greco being held to the same standards”

An NYPD prosecutor stated that The 14-year NYPD veteran carried a gun while working “uncompensated” as security for stone. Greco has also been accused of associating with convicted felons.

Editors note: This story also appeared on FreedomNews.TV and Roger Stone’s website “The Stone Cold Truth” as well in The Stone Cold Truth email newsletter by Roger Stone. Video reporting by Oliya Scootercaster.