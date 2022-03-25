LocalPress ReleasesReligion

Jewish Community Synagogue’s $4.6 Million Purchase Paves the Way for a Chabad Center of Jewish Life In North Palm Beach

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui, left, and his son Rabbi Leib Ezagui
The Jewish Community Synagogue of North Palm Beach took a leap in growing the community’s Jewish life with a $4.6 million campus purchase. Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui, left, and his son Rabbi Leib Ezagui at Jewish Community Synagogue, Prosperity Farms road, North Palm Beach, FL.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL – After a six-month campaign, the Jewish Community Synagogue has officially announced the closing of fourteen new properties in North Palm Beach. Florida has been the No. 1 location for relocating Americans since 2020 and stats show that more people are choosing Northern Palm Beach County versus Southern Florida.

With the properties secured, the Jewish Community Synagogue is ready to pave the way for the future of a Jewish Community that is migrating south.

 “We are busting out of our space. Currently, the Kind Kitchen has been taking up the majority of our building” Rabbi Leib Ezagui, Rabbi of JCS, has shared. “We are looking to grow different branches to fill various needs in the community and that wouldn’t be possible without the physical space to allow for it.” 

The $4.6M purchase adds an additional 26,900 at a price of $171 a square foot and promises a large potential of expansion within. As the population in North Palm Beach shoots up, so does the necessity for Jewish life. The Jewish Community Synagogue plans to allocate the new space to the perceived needs of the community. The synagogue has begun mapping out to distribute the space with plans to build a rehab facility, guesthouse, Hebrew school, and large summer camp. 

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 
Jewish Community Synagogue | 844 Prosperity Farms road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

The new initiatives, with an emphasis on the summer camp and adult social activities, are considered to grow tremendously within a year. Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui, Senior Rabbi at the Jewish Community Synagogue says that their hope is for the new purchases to be permeated with Chassidic light, vitality, and warmth for years to come. Part of the plan is to create more space in the original building for the Kind Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides homemade meals to those who need them. 

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

The Kind Kitchen has been very, very busy, and it’s taking up a lot of space,” Ezagui said. “We have to move the preschool and the kids’ programs outside to make room for it.”

Rabbi Leib Ezagui said that while JCS has a suggested Membership, individuals can pay whatever they feel comfortable with, this approach has been very effective at gathering the Jewish Community together and we desperately need more space.

Jewish Community Synagogue | 844 Prosperity Farms road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Individuals can sign up for Membership on the Jewish community Synagogues website or by calling (561) 624-7004 #4 The project also will include a large wall to secure the campus, which was a key part of the project, said Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui, the synagogue’s senior rabbi. 

“Of paramount importance is the improvement to accessibility, safety, and security, enabling more seniors and young families to participate,” he said. 

For information on Jewish Community Synagogue Chabad of Palm Beach, or to donate to its building fund, call 561-624-7004 or visit jewishcommunitysynagogue.com

About The Jewish Community Synagogue
The Jewish Community Synagogue is here to create a sense of unity within the Jewish community of Palm Beach and to serve the spiritual, educational, and social needs of the community. They accomplish this through classes, social get-togethers, and holiday events. They are a community synagogue and welcomes people of all backgrounds and affiliations. 

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: Four Russian Government Employees Charged in Two…

George McGregor

Reward Offered For Suspect Wanted For Theft of $1,500 of…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Two West Palm Beach Men Charged After Six Month…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,101