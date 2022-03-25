Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting Of Known Broward County Gang Member, Violent Felon

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony held a news conference Thursday to discuss a deputy involved shooting that killed a known gang member. When detectives moved in to take the suspect into custody, he fled eventually turning toward deputies while armed with a handgun at which time, two SWAT team members fired their weapons, striking him.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – According to authorities, when Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives tried to arrest a narcotics suspect just before noon Thursday, March 24, 2022, the encounter turned deadly. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. March 24, members of Broward Sheriff’s Gang Investigations Unit, Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and the SWAT Team, along with ATF agents, were conducting surveillance and attempted to arrest Zy Shonne Johnson, 23, of Delray Beach, in a parking lot not far from the intersection at Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue in Central Broward. Investigators had a warrant for Johnson’s arrest for narcotics charges, but he thought he was meeting up to conduct an illegal drug transaction.

When detectives moved in to take Johnson into custody, he fled in the Infiniti sedan he was driving. He crashed into multiple vehicles before the car became inoperable and eventually stopped at the Broward Boulevard entrance to the Public Safety Building where Johnson got out of the vehicle and fled westbound on foot.

In the westbound lanes just west of the intersection at Broward Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue, investigators gave Johnson verbal commands to surrender; he then turned toward deputies while armed with a handgun. At that time, two SWAT team members fired their weapons, striking Johnson.

Detectives rendered aid, and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded and continued life-saving efforts while transporting Johnson to Broward Health Medical Center. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigating agency, and per Broward Sheriff’s policy, the two SWAT team deputies who fired their guns were placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation.