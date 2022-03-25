Fatal Miami Shooting Was “Offer Up” Deal Gone Awry; Killer Confesses He Exchanged Stolen Goods for Air Jordan Sneakers, Detectives Say

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Daniel A. Roche, 22, of Hialeah was charged with first degree premeditated murder and tampering with physical evidence.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at approximately 4:55 p.m., Miami-Dade Police Homicide detectives responded to a shooting that resulted in one man dead. According to investigators, the victim was walking from his vehicle when an armed subject approached and shot him. The subject fled the scene in a Cadillac. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Detectives say the suspect, later identified as Daniel A. Roche, 22, of Hialeah, traveled to SW 80 Street in Miami to meet the victim with the intention of committing an armed robbery. He followed the victim, and as the victim was parking his vehicle, exited and pointed a firearm at the victim, while making demands for his property. The victim refused demands and was shot in the back. The victim collapsed to the ground in the courtyard of his apartment complex.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Roche then took a belt pack from the victim’s body and fled the scene in a 2016 Cadillac SRX. The victim, later identified as Luis Hernandez, 43, who was determined to be deceased by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel at the scene.

Detectives say during thier investigation, they reviewed the victim’s ‘offer up’ application which revealed communication with the two men, as well as identifiable information for Roche. A search warrant was executed at Roche’s residence and he was taken into custody and transported to the homicide bureau for questioning where according to charging affidavits, Roche waived his Miranda rights and provided a detailed video-recorded confession indicating that he planned on robbing the victim of his valuables.

FIGHT BIG TECH: SUPPORT THE FILTER BUBBLE TRANSPARENCY ACT

Big Tech is using a content filtering system called "NewsGuard" for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest to read" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for our featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Roche also stated he disposed of his clothing worn during the homicide and exchanged the stolen belt pack with an unidentified man for a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. He was charged with first degree premeditated murder and tampering with physical evidence.