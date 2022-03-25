Election Integrity Group Claims GPS Data Proves Ballot “Trafficking” In Wisconsin; Upcoming D’Souza Film, “2000 Mules” Based on Same Data

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Conservative author and filmmaker, Dinesh D’Souza, has released a new teaser video of his upcoming film, “2000 Mules,” which is based on ballot “trafficking” and “harvesting” in the 2020 Presidential Election.

MADISON, WI – True the Vote, a self-proclaimed conservative “election integrity” group, said it has proof of widespread voting irregularities during Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election at a hearing with the State Assembly’s elections committee on Thursday, but declined to display all of the evidence they claimed to possess to prove their allegations.

True the Vote Founder Catherine Englebrecht and Gregg Phillips – who works with the group – presented 2020 cell phone GPS data during the hearing, which they claim showed that 138 “target devices” in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Racine had “pinged” during the two-week early in-person voting period near ballot drop boxes at least 26 times.

Englebrecht and Phillips also noted that some of these individuals had also “pinged” while visiting “non-governmental offices.” But while Englebrecht and Phillips claimed this data proved there were widespread voting irregularities in 2020, when asked for details by GOP State Rep. Donna Rozar, they were unable to provide any.

“Can you give me some examples of the [non-governmental organizations] that these people that pinged visited,” State Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, asked. “Can you give me some names of those NGOs, please?”

“Not at this time,” Phillips said. “We’ve got several things ongoing, some legal strategies and some other matters.”

Englebrecht and Phillips maintained that their cell phone GPS data indicated potential ballot “trafficking” or “harvesting,” – a practice where individuals pick up other people’s ballots and drop them off at designated drop boxes.

“We believe that 7 percent of the mail-in ballots of the approximately 1.9 million here in Wisconsin, were cast as a result of trafficking,” Phillips said.

Catherine Englebrecht of True the Vote and Gregg Phillips of Vote Stand present evidence of massive vote fraud in Wisconsin's Nov 2020 election.



7% of all mail-in ballots (137,551 ballots) were illegally trafficked in Nov. 2020 election.#2000mules pic.twitter.com/DcI9F1QWQS — 100PercentFedUp.com🇺🇸 (@SassyConservat1) March 24, 2022 “This is organized crime.” – Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote on what she describes as "mules" stuffing ballot drop boxes during the 2020 election. Engelbrecht will testify at today's Elections committee hearing https://t.co/yd5XJGFwlp

#wiright #wipolitics @RepJanel — Empower Wisconsin (@EmpowerWi) March 24, 2022

While ballot harvesting in Wisconsin was not previously illegal, a judge changed that with a January 2022 ruling after it was deemed that the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued unlawful guidance to clerks during the 2020 election. While that ruling is being actively challenged, ballot drop boxes have been temporarily banned state-wide.

Despite maintaining that ballot harvesting may have taken place in 2020, Englebrecht did not allege that the votes cast were done so illegally when asked by Democrat State Rep. Mark Spreitzer.

“You’re not alleging that the votes were actually illegal or that any particular voter voted more than once or voted when they weren’t eligible to do so?” Spreitzer asked.

“No, we’re not saying that all of these ballots are illegal,” Engelbrecht replied. “What we are saying though is that they are being exploited and we believe that’s tantamount to abuse.”

