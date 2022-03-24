CrimeLocalSociety

Two West Palm Beach Men Charged After Six Month Investigation of Murder and Kidnapping of Man Found Dead In Bell Glade

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Wareno Belizaire and Richardson Francois
37 year old Wareno Belizaire was charged with two counts of murder, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Richardson Francois, 31, was charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony. They remain in the Palm Beach County Jail’s main facility.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – In September, 2021, The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of a black male discovered on the morning at of September 21, at approximately 10:00 am in the 20000 block of State Road 80, Southern Boulevard in Belle Glade.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

After an investigation detectives were led to two suspects, 37 year old Wareno Belizaire and Richardson Francois, 31, both of West Palm Beach. According to authorities, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, arrest warrants were procured for both men. Yesterday, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, both suspects were arrested. 

Belizaire was charged with two counts of murder, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Francois was charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony. They remain in the Palm Beach County Jail’s main facility.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Twitter Says Anti-Trans Tweets Targeting Rachel Levine…

Christopher Boyle

Project Veritas Claims DOJ Secretly Seized Its Emails in…

Christopher Boyle

As March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Clinic…

George McGregor
1 of 1,742