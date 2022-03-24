Two West Palm Beach Men Charged After Six Month Investigation of Murder and Kidnapping of Man Found Dead In Bell Glade

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





37 year old Wareno Belizaire was charged with two counts of murder, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Richardson Francois, 31, was charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony. They remain in the Palm Beach County Jail’s main facility.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – In September, 2021, The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of a black male discovered on the morning at of September 21, at approximately 10:00 am in the 20000 block of State Road 80, Southern Boulevard in Belle Glade.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

After an investigation detectives were led to two suspects, 37 year old Wareno Belizaire and Richardson Francois, 31, both of West Palm Beach. According to authorities, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, arrest warrants were procured for both men. Yesterday, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, both suspects were arrested.

Belizaire was charged with two counts of murder, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Francois was charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony. They remain in the Palm Beach County Jail’s main facility.