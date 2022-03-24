Reward Offered For Suspect Wanted For Theft of $1,500 of Wine At Whole Foods Store in Wellington

WELLINGTON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for wine theft at a local whole foods store. According to authorities, the suspect helped himself to 28 bottles of wine, placed the bottles in reusable bags and left the store without paying. Subsequently, the store suffered a loss of over $1,500.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app "PBSO" for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.