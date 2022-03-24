Reward Offered For Suspect Wanted In Greenacres Purse Snatching, Fraudulent Use Of Victims Credit Cards Minutes Later

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for purse snatching and fraudulent use of the victims credit cards. According to authorities, the unknown suspect snatched a woman’s purse from a shopping cart and fled the store on a blue bicycle.

Only minutes later the same suspect used the victim’s stolen credit cards. The incident occurred on March 18, 2022. The purse snatching occurred within the 6200 block of Forest Hill Blvd, in Greenacres.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.