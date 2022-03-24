Detectives Probing Brutal Homicide at Mosque In Central Florida; Suspect May Have Beat Victim With Bloody Shovel Found At Scene

Seminole Sheriff Dennis Lemma held a press conference early today where he explained in detail the finding at this point which he says do not indicate at this time any link to terrorism; only a conflict that happened at the location where he said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL – At approximately 8:45 am today, deputies responded to a report of a possibly deceased male at the Husseini Islamic Center located at 5211 Hester Avenue in unincorporated Sanford.

Upon arrival deputies located an unidentified victim on the grounds with what they described a ‘significant injuries’. The 59-year-old victim, a maintenance worker at the facility, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say was determined the suspect had broken into the facility and was involved in a altercation with the employee. A witness reported seeing the suspect leaving the area in the victim’s Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

A BOLO (be-on-the-lookout alert) was issued and law enforcement made contact with the vehicle at a Sam’s Club parking lot in Indian River County. When confronted, the suspect was shot multiple times by Indian River County Deputies. He was transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect and victim were coworkers. Upon further investigation, it was determined that was not the case and detectives say the suspect, 38-year-old Ahmed Raslan, had been making irrational statements online. According to those statements, the suspect believed the mosque was his residence.